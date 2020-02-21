June Ann Micek passed away peacefully Sunday evening, February 16, 2020. Her grace and love brought peace and joy to those around June, throughout her life, from her time as the first grandchild in the Blaser family to her very last days with family and friends. She adored being Mom, Gramma, and Great-Gramma, with the love of her life, Adrian Eli Micek, from their courtship through 66 years of married life.