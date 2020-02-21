February 16, 2020
June Ann Micek passed away peacefully Sunday evening, February 16, 2020. Her grace and love brought peace and joy to those around June, throughout her life, from her time as the first grandchild in the Blaser family to her very last days with family and friends. She adored being Mom, Gramma, and Great-Gramma, with the love of her life, Adrian Eli Micek, from their courtship through 66 years of married life.
June is survived by her sister, Colleen; children, Sid, Pam, Linda, Tim, Terry, Kurt, Kim and Jill; 20 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; innumerable spouses; 2 nephews; and cousins. They and dear friends carry forward her wondrous gift of making blessed family and love the center of life.
Visitation 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm., Rosary 7:00 pm., Sunday, February 23rd at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, Chapel, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln. Funeral Service: 10:30 am, Monday, February 24th at St Joseph Catholic Church, 1940 South 77th Street, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made in June's memory to Cedars Home for Children, Lincoln. Condolences may be offered online at lincolnfh.com.
Service information
4:00PM-8:00PM
6800 South 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
7:00PM
6800 South 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
10:30AM
1940 South 77th Street
Lincoln, NE 68506