Julius Lloyd Hellerich
August 2, 1943 - April 22, 2023
Julius Lloyd Hellerich, 79 of Valparaiso passed away April 22, 2023. Born August 2, 1943.
He left behind his wife of 58 years Pat; daughters, Kelly (Mark) Cidlik, Kami Hellerich, Kim Hellerich (Adam Johnson); grandchildren, Ryley (Madison) Cidlik, Jerzi Hellerich; brother, Marvin (Jeanette) Hellerich; sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew and cousins.
Celebration of Lloyd's Life will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday May 6, 2023 at the American Legion 430 W 2nd St Valparaiso, NE
