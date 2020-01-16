Julie Forsythe died January 9, 2020 in her sleep, just 3 days shy of her 77nd birthday. Julie was a loving mother, sister, wife and friend. She had many careers over her lifetime, from catering, to teaching to getting her MS in Social Work in her 40's. Julie was an avid traveler and she and her first husband David traveled extensively with their two daughters while instilling in them a respect and understanding for the many different people and cultures that make-up the world. She also traveled later in life with her second husband Forrest. Julie was a kind and caring woman with a keen intellect and a wry sense of humor. Even as her health declined, she never lost her ability to smile at a good joke and roll her eyes at a bad one. She is survived by her two daughters Melora and Lydia, her brother Adam, her aunt Ann, three nieces, and a nephew. There will be a private service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Planned Parenthood.