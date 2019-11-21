{{featured_button_text}}

November 18, 2019

Julie E. Ried, age 60, of Lincoln, passed away November 18, 2019.

Survived by brother John (Pamela) Ried; nephews Eric Smith and his daughter Ashley, Jason (Sarah) Smith, all of Lincoln; nieces Jessica (Smith) Siefkin (husband Rylan) of Augusta, GA, Jaydon (Smith) Hunn (husband Mitchell) of Bellevue, NE. Preceded in death by parents Julius and Betty (Roscoe) Ried; and sister Carol Ried.

A private gathering is planned. The Nebraska Cremation Society 402-200-3366 NebraskaCremation.com

