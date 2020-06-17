× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 29, 1960 - May 27, 2020

On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, Julie Ann Cummings Tallichet, loving wife and mother of two, passed away surrounded by family at the age of 59. Julie was born on September 29, 1960 in Lincoln, NE to Charles and Norma Cummings (Price). She attended East High before receiving her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1982. She turned her sentiment for helping others into a passionate career in travel, fitness and real estate. On July 30, 1987, she married Robert (Bob) Tallichet and they raised two sons together, Jacques and Pierce.

Julie was constantly active as an avid runner and cyclist. She loved spending time outdoors, at the gym, as well as with her family, friends and dogs. She combined her hobbies to create an extraordinary life, filled with travel to both new and favorite places. Julie began a hard-fought battle against breast cancer in June of 2017. She was brave and courageous each and every day during an extremely challenging journey. A truly wonderful woman who was loved by many!