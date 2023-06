Julie A. Szalawiga, 67, of Lincoln, NE passed way on June 4, 2023. Rosary will be Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:00am at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 735 South 36th Street followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St Gianni's Home.