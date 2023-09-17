February 1, 1934—August 28, 2023

Julianne Jorstad, of Ames, IA, passed away Monday August 28, 2023. Her own stubbornness was no match for heart and lung disease. She is in the care of Adams Funeral Home and has been cremated. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

Julie was born in Sioux City, IA and grew up on the family farm in Salix, graduating from Luton High School. Quite the beautiful co-ed, she served on the Younker-Davidson department store’s college board, modeling and selling fashions of the day, and won the Miss Sioux City beauty pageant. She attended Morningside College and then transferred to Iowa State, where she was more interested in playing footsie with her beau in the library than actually studying. Julie and John Roger Jorstad, Sr. were married August 28, 1954. They lived in Fort Leonard Wood, MO; Washington D.C.; Kansas City, KS; and Lincoln, NE before settling in Ames, IA in 1971.

Constants in her life were collecting antiques, creating a beautiful home, delivering ‘grandma’s fudge’ to family and friends for nearly any occasion, book clubs, bridge clubs and always being a giving and caring wife, mother, and friend.

She shared her time and talents in many ways. For years she taught furniture refinishing for Ames Community Education (meeting many fellow antique collectors along the way), working the election polls, delivering books for the Ames Public Library, volunteering with Story City and Nevada museums, and baking cookies (for decades!) for the North Grand nursing home’s bingo on Wednesdays. She also delivered treat bags on every holiday (with holiday appropriate napkins, of course) to their residents. She kept the Bridge Home emergency residence supplied with Cokes, pizzas for special occasions like the Super bowl, and other treats. Her kindness took her on a Habitat for Humanity building and recovery mission after Hurricane Katrina.

A beautiful Christmas tree always adorned the living room. With hundreds of antique ornaments and 800-ish lights, it was the focal point of her annual holiday open house. She didn’t like to cook but loved preparing for this party. She made a mean lemon-rum pound cake which was always on the party table.

Only she and the tax man know how many estate sales she managed. She was meticulous with their preparation and presentation, and perhaps added a thing or two to her collections along the way.

She is predeceased by husband John Roger Jorstad, Sr.; parents Hallie and Walton Sargisson; parents-in-law Anne and Clarence Jorstad; sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Orval Nielsen; brother and sister-in-law Bill and Margaret Beck. She is survived by son, John Roger Jorstad, Jr., of Roland, IA; daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia Jorstad and David Pirtle, of Thief River Falls, MN; brother and sister-in-law Payne and Rita Sargisson, several nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Julie’s sharp wit (and quite frequent pointed opinions), and her fudge, will be missed. May her memory be blessed.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.adamssoderstrom.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Bridge Home, 225 S. Kellogg Ave., Ames, Iowa.