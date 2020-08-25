Julia René Schmit-Albin

Born the fourth of 10 siblings in 1956 to Loran and Irene (Squire) Schmit, Julie grew up on the family farm near Bellwood, NE and graduated from David City High School in 1974 before going on to study journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, from which she graduated in 1979. She was married to John Harmon Albin of Humboldt, NE on June 28, 1980 in Bellwood. They resided in Lincoln the majority of their married life, raised four children, and were active members of Blessed Sacrament parish.

Julie was best known for her longstanding dedication to the pro-life movement, serving as the Executive Director of Nebraska Right to Life from 1989 until the time of her death. On naming her one of its Women of Power, the Lincoln Journal-Star headline suggested to aspiring candidates that they, “Check with Julie Schmit-Albin if you want to win.” Leading a grassroots movement tens of thousands strong, she helped to support a generation of pro-life candidates at all levels of government while assisting in the advancement of numerous pieces of pro-life legislation through the Nebraska Unicameral and coordinating the annual Nebraska Walk for Life. Despite being gravely ill on hospice, Julie insisted on listening to the floor debate of LB814, a bill banning dismemberment abortion in Nebraska, which would go on to pass by an overwhelming majority and be signed into law. She counted among her proudest moments the passage of a first-in-the-nation ban on abortion based on the ability of the fetus to feel pain. In recognition of a lifetime of achievement on behalf of the pro-life cause, she was awarded the Nebraska Catholic Conference's Gospel of Life Award in 2019, and Governor Pete Ricketts declared August 13, 2020 “Julie Schmit-Albin Day” in the state of Nebraska.