Former Omaha World-Herald religion reporter Julia McCord has died. McCord died on August 24, 2023, from complications of cancer. She was 82 years old. McCord was mother of Carla (Mark Albers), Susan and Lance, proud grandmother of Krista, Wesley, Eric, Anna and Jackson, and great-grandmother of Victoria. Born in Lincoln, Nebraska in 1941, she grew up on a turkey farm near the hamlet of Lisco in the Nebraska Panhandle. She remained a western Nebraska girl all her life. She loved God, her family, her country, the piano music of Bach and Debussy, the conservative movement, gourmet cooking, Husker volleyball and good detective/spy novels.