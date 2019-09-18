April 5, 1939 - September 15, 2019
Judy Waltemath, 80, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died peacefully in her sleep on September 15, 2019 at Eastmont Towers. She was born on April 5, 1939 in North Platte, Nebraska to James and Mary (Belzer) McGovern. Judy received her degree in Speech Therapy from the University of Nebraska Lincoln in 1961 and was very active in the Tri Delta Sorority.
Judy married Donald Waltemath on June 16, 1962. She was a loving mother and grandmother, remarkable cook and loved to bake all sorts of holiday goodies for her family. She loved to take her granddaughters to Barnes and Noble to buy books for them to read together. She was an avid sports fan and loved to attend the Nebraska football and basketball games, watch her granddaughters dance recitals, gymnastic meets and cheer.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Donald Waltemath, daughter Kelley and granddaughters Brooke and Bradey Dowding.
Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Friday (9-20-19) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street.Memorials to Make-A-Wish Foundation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
