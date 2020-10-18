 Skip to main content
May 3, 1946 - October 13, 2020

Judy Riordan died October 13, 2020. She was born to Joseph and Lois (Winebrenner) Stump in Wolf Lake, Indiana, on May 3, 1946. She married Terrance Riordan on July 1, 1967. Judy earned a B.A. from Purdue University and M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska. She taught in Indiana, Florida, and Nebraska.

Judy is survived by her beloved family: Husband: Terry; Children: Lois (Kenneth) Versaw, Anne (Robert) Dufek, Patrick Riordan, Joe Metobo, and Laura (Thomas) Shaw; Grandchildren: Jaiden Dufek; Olivia (Adela Garcia), Danny, Terry, Seamus, and Amelia Versaw; Stella and Douglas Shaw; and granddaughter of her heart, Miriam Hobbs; Siblings: Norris (Judy) Stump, Glen (Ellena) Stump, Kay (Les) Rosenogle, Esther (John) Harlan; Siblings-in-law: Dennis (Cle) Riordan, Michael (Mary) Riordan, Raymond (Pam) Riordan and Marvin Cooper.

Judy expressed her gratitude for the thoughtful care provided to her by medical professionals throughout her 34 year treatment for breast cancer.

Judy was preceded in death by son, Charles, her parents, her parents-in-law, Joseph and Pauline Riordan, her sister-in-law, Diane Cooper, and her niece, Rachel Link.

Private Family Service.

