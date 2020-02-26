March 30, 1943 - February 20, 2020

Judy McFadden, age 76, of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away on February 20, 2020 at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas, surrounded by family. Judy was born in Linn, Kansas on March 30, 1943 to Myrtle Ellen Knauber-Simpson.

Judy was preceded in death by her son Shawn. Judy is survived by her brother, Eugene, her son, Bob, daughter-in-law, Brenda, her son Wayne, her grandchildren, Sarah and Ethan, Jana, Ryan, and Kala, and her great-grandchildren, Landen and Autumn.

Services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at Davis Memorial Park in Las Vegas, Nevada. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

