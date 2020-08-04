Judy L. Hempel
July 31, 2020
Judy L. Hempel, 70, Lincoln, passed away July 31, 2020. Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, the family invites you to join them virtually via livestream at www.roperandsons.com/Livestream, 1:00 p.m. Friday (8-7-20). Memorials to P.E.O. Chapter HE or American Alzheimer's Association. “Hugs from Home Project” or Condolences at Roperandsons.com
To send flowers to the family of Judy Hempel, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.