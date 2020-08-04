Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Judy L. Hempel, 70, Lincoln, passed away July 31, 2020. Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, the family invites you to join them virtually via livestream at www.roperandsons.com/Livestream, 1:00 p.m. Friday (8-7-20). Memorials to P.E.O. Chapter HE or American Alzheimer's Association. “Hugs from Home Project” or Condolences at Roperandsons.com