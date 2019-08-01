January 3, 1942 - July 29, 2019
Judy K. “Jody” Andrews, 77, of Lincoln passed away July 29, 2019. Born January 3, 1942 in Oxford to Melvin Lewis and Ruth June (Straube) Hyke. Jody was a licensed practical nurse at BryanLGH Medical Center West and nursing was her passion for 46 years. She was a member of Capitol City Christian Church, formerly a member of Sheridan Lutheran Church and Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Family members include her daughter Julie Anne Frith; son Scott Weber; grandchildren Amber Kay Furman, Autumn Ausma Paeglas, Johnathan Eugene Paeglas, Kaysha (Travis) Brady, Joshua Weber; great-grandchildren Zander Shannon Furman, Landon Mahoney, Remi Brady; nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her husband Andy, parents, and grandparents Wilhelm and Hazel Straube who raised her from an early age.
Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday (8/6) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive with Rev. Bill Thornton officiating. Memorials to American Cancer Society or Alzheimer's Association Nebraska Chapter. An open viewing from 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
