Judy (Hoke) Bryant, 78, of Lincoln, passed away at Southlake Village Rehabilitation and Care Facility following the decline of a stroke. She was born on July 7, 1942, to Chester and Rosa Hoke of Elk Creek, NE. Judy attended Elk Creek Schools and graduated with the class of 1959. She moved to Lincoln and attended Lincoln School of Commerce before meeting and marrying Gerald (Jerry) Bryant. She worked for Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph Company before starting a family. She was a homemaker and had many part time jobs while always focusing on being a wife, mother and grandmother first. She was often helping others where they made their home in southeast Lincoln.