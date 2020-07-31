July 7, 1942 - July 27, 2020
Judy (Hoke) Bryant, 78, of Lincoln, passed away at Southlake Village Rehabilitation and Care Facility following the decline of a stroke. She was born on July 7, 1942, to Chester and Rosa Hoke of Elk Creek, NE. Judy attended Elk Creek Schools and graduated with the class of 1959. She moved to Lincoln and attended Lincoln School of Commerce before meeting and marrying Gerald (Jerry) Bryant. She worked for Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph Company before starting a family. She was a homemaker and had many part time jobs while always focusing on being a wife, mother and grandmother first. She was often helping others where they made their home in southeast Lincoln.
Judy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gerald; sons Daniel (Kim) Bryant, David (Candice) Bryant, daughter Deana (Gary) Kumpf; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Rosa Hoke.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. (40th and Yankee Hill Rd). Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel with Pastor Bob Neben officiating. Livestream at roperandsons.com/Livestream. Memorials may be given to the America Diabetes Association or Stroke Research Foundation. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. “Hugs from Home Project” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
