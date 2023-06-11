Judy Erickson

April 29, 2023

Judy Erickson, 73, never met a person she couldn't talk to. Born to Delbert and Pauline Schwartz in Wahoo, Nebraska. She loved her community of Wahoo and St. Wencenlas church. Vocal and opinionated, she met and married quiet Ron Erickson, formerly of Central City. Their three children, Jeff, Aaron, and Rachael were raised in her Catholic faith and her and Ron's joint respect for all human beings. The family had a couple of moves between Lincoln, to Norfolk, and back again. Wherever she was, Judy's love extended to all the children who passed thru her Daycare of over 30 years. She frequently told family, friends, and even strangers at the grocery store, the quaint things a child had said that day. “Out of the mouths of babes” was a frequent saying of Judy. She gave love and stability to all that came to her door.

Judy loved cheering for her children, and grandchildren. And later, even stranger's children. She and Ron enjoyed Husker sporting events and made many friends along the way. Judy was the lady who yelled “DEFENSE” whenever the Husker baseball team ran onto the field. If you've heard that before, you now know who the vocal lady was.

Always with her mate by her side, Judy and Ron went on their various adventures together. Preferring to drive across the country in their convertible. With the top down, the sky was their only limit. Raising their children and enjoying their grandchildren, are the top of her list of adventures. Ron was and is the absolute love of her life.

Survived by her husband, Ron Erickson, son Jeff (Keli) of Colorado Springs, son Aaron (Julie) of Lincoln, and daughter Rachael (Brian) of Lincoln. Grandchildren Josie, Danica, Evan, and Gavin.

In lieu of any gift or flowers, the family would like you to act. Find a stranger and strike up a conversation. Smile and say hi to someone in the grocery store. Let a child know that they are loved.

A celebration of life will held from 2 to 5 pm on Saturday, June 17th at Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln (4040 A St) . Judy will not be interred. Her wishes are to wait for Ron until their next adventure.

Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.