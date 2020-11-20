Judy Bell Cobb, 73, of Lincoln, passed away November 18, 2020. Born April 25, 1947 in Grand Island, NE to Franklin and Ruby (Burnside) Cook. Judy was an underwriter for Ameritas. She was a member of Star City Figure Skating Club and Eagles Club. Ice skating was her passion in life. She was an ice skating coach who received the Anne Campbell Pioneer Award in 2006 for her dedication.