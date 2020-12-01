April 23, 1949 - November 25, 2020

Judy Ann Koll-Swim, 71, of Lincoln, passed away Wednesday November 25, 2020. Born to James and Lorraine (Daake) Koll on April 23, 1949 in Wagner, South Dakota. Judy was retired from the hospitality industry and was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her Brother, Robert Koll (Chris), Children, Kippard Koll, Stephanie Bahr, Kelsy Bahr (Chad), Candice Fangman (Robert), Cory Koll (Susie); Grandchildren, Tarrin Koll, Jayden Koll, Jordan Koll, Dillon Fangman and niece and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, George Swim; parents, James Koll, Lorraine Daake; sisters, Terrie (Larry) Hartshorn, Michelle Koll;granddaughter, Savannah Bahr.

While Judy specifically requested not to have a traditional funeral service, her family will be hosting a celebration of life in conjunction with her Birthday. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com