Judy Ann Bertram, 78, of Lincoln, passed away March 1, 2020. Born December 14, 1941 in Marysville, KS to Herbert C. and Lena (Forbes) Allerheiligen. Ret. Cashier for Walgreens. Family members include her daughters Angela (Mark) Robbins, Deborah Bertram, Lincoln, and Lydia Robego (Jay Hennings), Arlington, TX; sons David, Daniel (Iluna) and Timothy (Dee) Bertram, all of Lincoln; 20 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; husband Elmer; daughter Rose Marie; brother William Allerheiligen. Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday (3-5-20) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Roper and Sons. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.