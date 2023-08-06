Judy A. Callaway, 79, of Lincoln passed away on August 2, 2023. Survived by husband Robert Callaway, Son Scott (Cindy) Callaway, grandchildren Jacob, Joshua and Sophie.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 6, 2023 9am -8pm and Funeral Service will be Monday, August 7 at 1:00pm both at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral, 4040 A Street. Burial will be at the Unadilla Cemetery. Memorials to the family for later designation.