Judith Raycraft, 73, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on April 4th after another battle with cancer. Judy was born on June 20th, 1946 to Dean and Verneil Shamburg in Lincoln, NE. A lifelong Lincoln resident, Judy attended Lincoln High School. She married Tom Raycraft in 1962 and had two children, Stacey and Shelley. Judy was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved decorating, Christmas, antiques and collectibles, but most of all spending time with her family and friends. Judy was always the “fun” one and “best friend” to many. Her smile and laugh will always be remembered.