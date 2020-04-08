June 20, 1946 - April 4, 2020
Judith Raycraft, 73, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on April 4th after another battle with cancer. Judy was born on June 20th, 1946 to Dean and Verneil Shamburg in Lincoln, NE. A lifelong Lincoln resident, Judy attended Lincoln High School. She married Tom Raycraft in 1962 and had two children, Stacey and Shelley. Judy was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved decorating, Christmas, antiques and collectibles, but most of all spending time with her family and friends. Judy was always the “fun” one and “best friend” to many. Her smile and laugh will always be remembered.
Judy is predeceased by her father, Dean; her husband, Tom; long-time companion Dr. Caryle Reinmuth. She is survived by her mother, Verneil; her brother, Tom Shamburg and his wife Jan; her two children, Stacey (Raycraft) Sell and her husband Dennis; Shelley (Raycraft) Martin and her partner, Mark Gubser; her grandchildren Nicole Sell and Benjamin Walsh, Tyler and Nancy Sell, and Max McGuire; and her great-grandchild, Kylie Sell. Judy will also be forever remembered by her nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.
A celebration of life to be held at a later date.
