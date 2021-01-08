Judith Lee Sandberg, 80, of Lincoln, passed away December 31, 2020, in Lincoln, NE. Born April 27, 1940, in Rock Rapids, IA, to Robert Leon and Florence Mae (Hirschey) Schaub. Married to Oscar Sandberg. Judy cherished her time with friends and family. She enjoyed sharing conversations and laughter over a glass of wine. Judy loved to play golf and cards. She enjoyed watching birds, women's volleyball and traveling. She enjoyed teaching fitness classes to the residents at local retirement homes.

Judy took enormous pride in her children, watching them as they grew into adults. She took joy in their abilities, whether it was writing poetry, drawing, musical or athletic. Judy also adored her grandchildren, to whom she was known as “JuJu.” All four grandchildren would bring a smile to her face. Whether it was hearing about Brendan and Caley becoming young adults traveling down new paths; or going on “adventures” with Landon and Reed, giving them Hershey's Kisses. Above all else, Judy loved her family and friends.