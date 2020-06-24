June 20, 2020
Judith "Judy" Temme, 77, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home in Columbus.
Judy is survived by Sisters: Marilyn Simmons, Ruth (Walter) Ludwig, Brother: Milton (Jacqulyn) Owens, Nieces: Megan (Douglas) Marr, Leanne (Fred) Correll, Nephews: David (Shelly) Owens, Bruce (Beth) Simmons, John (Sue) Ludwig, Paul (Uzma) Ludwig, In-laws: Frederich (Joann) Temme, Roland (Hiroko) Temme, Esther Brader, Caroline Caauwe, Gladys Juhlin, Wilma (Willard) Bartels.
Judy was preceded in death by Parents: John & Amanda Owens, Husband: Richard Temme, Sister: Bonnie Lou Owens, Brother-in-law: Robert Simmons, In-laws: Alma Temme, Dorothea (Harvey) Grosse, Harold Ekberg, Harvey Brader, Don Caauwe, Russell Juhlin.
The funeral service will be Saturday, June 27, 10:30 A.M. at the Federated Church in Columbus with Rev. Dr. Edward Yang officiating. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne, Nebraska, on Saturday at 2:00 P.M. with an Eastern Star Service. Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and on Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. at the church. Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society or Federated Church.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.