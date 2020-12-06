Judith “Judy” M. Smith
December 11, 1941 - November 27, 2020
Judy Smith, 78, of Lincoln, NE died Nov. 27, 2020, at Bryan West Hospital after suffering a stroke. A private funeral will be at Calvary Cemetery. A memorial mass is planned for Summer 2021.
Judy is survived by her husband, Paul; her sons, Eric (Wendy) of Lincoln, NE, and Mark (Kathie) of Chaska, MN; as well as grandchildren Briar, Caleb, Jenna, Noah, and Lucy; her siblings Carol Wehri, David (Rita), Al (Peggy), and Dennis (Sherry) Gustin; her sister-in-law, Pam (Ken) True; and her brothers-in-law Jerry (Lynn) Smith and Jim (Joyce) Boehm. She is preceded in death by her parents, Adam & Pauline Gustin; Paul's parents, Alzadia Marie (Billesbach) McCloud and Paul Amos Smith; her sister Pat Boehm; her brother-in-law, Harvey Wehri; and her sisters-in-law, Terri Gustin & Rosemary Gustin.
Memorials may be directed to the Benedictine Sisters of the Annunciation in Bismarck, ND. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com
