Judith (Judy) Johnsen, 75, of Lincoln, died Thursday (5/14/2020). She was born September 8, 1944 as Judith Snyder to David and Rose (Stanley) Snyder in Lincoln, NE. Judy married Alvin Johnsen on June 1, 1963. She worked at the Hilton Hotel and than for UNL East Campus. Judy loved helping others, camping, fishing, the Huskers and going to Eagle Raceway on Saturday Nights.