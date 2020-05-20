September 8, 1944 - May 14, 2020
Judith (Judy) Johnsen, 75, of Lincoln, died Thursday (5/14/2020). She was born September 8, 1944 as Judith Snyder to David and Rose (Stanley) Snyder in Lincoln, NE. Judy married Alvin Johnsen on June 1, 1963. She worked at the Hilton Hotel and than for UNL East Campus. Judy loved helping others, camping, fishing, the Huskers and going to Eagle Raceway on Saturday Nights.
Family includes: daughters and son-in-law, Christine and Eric Howe, Paula Bishop, all of Lincoln; five grandsons, two step granddaughters; one step grandson; three great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband of 46 years Alvin; parents; three brothers; one nephew.
Funeral Services at later date.
