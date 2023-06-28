Judith Ann (Judy) Feather McDowell

December 28, 1940 - June 24, 2023

Born December 28, 1940 to Harold & Marian (Schmitt) Feather (both deceased).

She attended Blessed Sacrament grade school, graduated in 1958 from Lincoln High School where she was an enthusiastic cheerleader. She attended the University of Nebraska where she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority.

Judy was a beautiful sister, partner and friend. She had an innate talent for fashion, interior decorating and design. She could make anything look good.

She loved Lincoln, and especially enjoyed living at Capitol Beach since 1985 and boating with friends, monthly pool games, and socializing with neighbors at the lake. She was an avid flower gardener, and loved reading and just relaxing and looking at the lake to enjoy its abundance of birds and wildlife.

Judy led a very busy, active life. In addition to her many personal interests, she was also a very active and committed member of the community.

She was past Vice President, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. She was the owner of Judy, Inc., an association management firm representing non-profit organizations; an active multi-million dollar producer with Woods Bros Realty since 1988; and since 1993 until 2018 was Executive Director of the Nebraska Aviation Trades Association. She was also Senior Vice President of Delta Seven Corporation, a company which initially developed the 400 acre site at 40th & Old Cheney (Williamsburg Village) and served on the Board of Directors of West Gate Bank. She served with multiple civic and business organizations.

Judy is survived by her sister, Jackie of Grants Pass, Oregon; brother, Jim of Oak Harbor, Washington; her partner, Miles “Bill” Johnston, and her beloved cat, Taupie. We all loved her and miss her now and always. A Celebration of Judy's life will be held at a later date.