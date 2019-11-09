March 22, 1945 - November 6, 2019
Judith “Judy” A. Rea, 74, of Lincoln, passed away November 6, 2019. Born March 22, 1945 in York, NE to Franklin and Laura “Lucille” (Henriksen) Norquest. Ret. Entrepreneur. Judy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Nebraskaland Treasure Hunters, Extension Club and Red Hat Society.
You have free articles remaining.
Family members include her husband Lonald; sons Vincent (Jennifer) Rea and Elliot (Rebecca) Rea; granddaughters Alexa, Emily and Gina Rea, all of Lincoln; twin sister Joyce (Robert) Hakenewerth, Lincoln and sister Mary F. Mangham, Oxnard, CA. Preceded in death by her parents and brother Franklin Norquest.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday (11-12-19) Trinity Lutheran Church, 724 S. 12th Street with Pastor Dan Wing officiating. Burial in the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to the Capital Humane Society. Visitation with family present from 5-7 p.m. Sunday (11-10-19) at Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O' Street and one hour prior to service time at the church. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.