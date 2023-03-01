Judith Elaine Schutz (Koester), beloved mother, grandma, and great-grandma, went home to heaven on February 27, 2023 at the age of 88. Judy was born November 22, 1934 in Grand Island, NE to parents H.J.W. Koester and Florence (Stein) Koester. Judy's warmth, sweet spirit, deep Christian faith, and devotion to her family leave a lasting legacy and she is forever in our hearts.

Judy attended UNL, where she met her future husband and the love of her life, Wilfred M. Schutz. She earned a teaching degree and briefly taught high school home economics in Milford, NE. Judy and Will were married in 1956 and enjoyed nearly 60 loving years together. She was a longtime member of Messiah Lutheran Church and active in Faculty Women's Club and several other groups. Judy and her late husband enjoyed collecting carnival glass and attended many collectors' events during their retirement. Later in life, Judy made it her mission to befriend others around her who were sad or lonely. Her sweet smile and welcoming love radiated from her like the sun.