Judith A. Hansen, 78, of Lincoln, died on April 21, 2020. A Celebration of Judy's Life will be 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Memorials are suggested to Westminster Presbyterian Church.