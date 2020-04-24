July 7, 1941 - April 21, 2020
Judith A. Hansen, 78, of Lincoln, died on April 21, 2020. Mrs. Hansen was born July 7, 1941 to Simon & Louise (Becker) Zadina in Lincoln, NE.
Preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Hansen; husband, Lavern F. Roschewski. Survived by her son, Dr. Jason Hansen; brothers, Les L (Lana L) Zadina, Dr. Simon P. Zadina; three grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Visitation will be 1:00P-5:00P on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. A public Celebration of Judy's Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Westminster Presbyterian Church.
