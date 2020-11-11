November 21, 1915 - November 7, 2020

Judge William F. Colwell, born November 21, 1915 passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020 at Premier Estates in Pawnee City. He was born in Bookwalter, NE and moved with his family to Pawnee City in 1918. Following his graduation from Nebraska Law School in 1938, he returned to Pawnee City and practiced law for a couple of years before deciding to join the FBI. He married Virginia Lee Smyth in October, 1940 and after six years, made the decision to return to Pawnee City, where they lived out their lives.

He joined Clyde & Frank Barton as a law partner, and in 1950 was elected County Attorney, where he served four terms, while also serving as City Attorney. In 1962 he was sworn in by Governor Morrison as Judge of the First Judicial District and during his tenure, he twice served as President of the First Judicial Bar Association. In 1975 he was asked to serve as an Associate Justice to the Nebraska Supreme Court and continued his work with the Supreme Courts until fully retiring in 1995.