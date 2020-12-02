Judge Ben Novicoff

Member of the Nebraska State Bar Association and Nebraska State Bar Foundation. Was a member of the Lincoln Nebraska Bar Association, American Bar Association and its sections on Judicial Administration, and Insurance, Negligence and Compensation law, and the American Judicature Society. Was a member of Nebraska Commission on Judicial Qualifications (1966-1980 and 1985-1995), and of the Nebraska Worker's Compensation Task Force. Served for 3 years as chairman of the Legislation Committee of the I.A.I.A.B.C. (International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions) as chairman, he made a study of compliance with I.A.I.A.B.C. standards of all active members. Served as a member of the Executive Committee of the I.A.I.A.B.C. for 4 years, spent 1 year as second vice president and 1 year as first vice president. He served as president of the I.A.I.A.B.C in 1972-73. He was voted to receive the Outstanding Administrators Award from them in 1970 and again in 1977. Was a member of the Advisory Committee on Workmen's Compensation Laws of the Council of State Governments; Consultant to Drafting Committee for an Interstate Compact for Workmen's Compensation; member of The Advisory Committee for Research on Permanent Impairment and Permanent Disability in Workmen's Compensation; Founder of I.A.I.A.B.C College of Worker's Compensation and served as its chairman of its Board of Regents; member of the Federal Worker's Compensation Task Force planning committee for a National Conference on Occupational Diseases and panelist for National Conference on Occupational Diseases (1976). Appointed by the governor and served as a member of the Nebraska Worker's Compensation Task Force (1992-1994). Lectured at First Annual Symposium on Worker's Compensation (1977). Authored an article on Workmen's Compensation which was published in the Nebraska Law College LAW REVIEW.