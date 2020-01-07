September 25, 1930 - January 5, 2020

Juanita A. Shanahan, 89, of Wahoo, NE, entered into eternal rest Sunday, January 5, 2020 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo, NE. Born September 25, 1930 in Cedar Bluffs, NE to Henry J. and Alvina (Jacobsen) Hoffman. Juanita graduated from Cedar Bluffs High School. On January 7, 1950, she was united in marriage to Martin K. Shanahan Sr. in Papillion, NE. Juanita worked for Kraft Foods in her earlier years and she retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

She is survived by children, Barbara A. Cockerill (Shanahan) of Waverly, NE, Bonnie J. (Mike) Monico of Omaha, NE, Timothy M. (Lorraine) Shanahan of San Antonio, TX, The Most Reverend Martin K. (Kathy) Shanahan Jr. of St. Paul, MN, Colleen M. (William) Novak of Mesa, AZ; daughter-in-law, Debbie M. Shanahan of Adkins, TX; 18 Grand Children, 23 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Martin K. Shanahan, Sr.; son, Richard “Dick” E. Shanahan; parents, and five siblings.

Mass of Christian Burial, Thurs. (1/9/20) 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St. Wahoo, NE. Visitation, Wed. (1/8/20) 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Interment at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo, NE. Memorials to South Haven Living Center, Wahoo, NE. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

