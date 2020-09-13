× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Juan Francisco Alonso Barrios

August 14, 2020

Juan was born to Juan D. Alonso and Tomasa Barrios in Havana, Cuba. He was the older brother of Jose, Roberto, and sister Nilda. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Conchita, son Frank, daughter Lyda (Neuhaus), her husband Kevin, and granddaughter Elena.

Juan was a university professor and Dean at Havana Business University in Havana, Cuba where he taught business and financial management. Additionally, Juan was a co-owner of a manufacturing and retail store until the business was seized by Castro's revolutionary government. In April of 1962, Juan was forced to flee Cuba for Spain, where he was granted an immigrant Visa through the US Embassy in Madrid. He then came to the US on July 9, 1962 and proudly became a citizen of the US in 1967.

The Alonso family first resided in Denver, CO and moved to Omaha, NE where Juan was employed by ConAgra's (formerly NCMC) international division. He later joined McMartin Industries and served as their Executive VP for 14 years. Juan was a Shriner at Omaha's Tangier Temple where he reached 32nd Degree and was a member of Kiwanis for more than 30 years. The family moved to Lincoln, NE in 1984 where he joined Garner Industries until his retirement in 1992.