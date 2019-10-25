May 22, 1932 - October 22, 2019
Joyce Y. Larson, 87, of Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln. Joyce was born May 22, 1932 to Irvin and Madeline (Johnson) Johnson in Newman Grove, NE. She graduated from Norfolk High School. Joyce married Maynard Larson on January 7, 1951 at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk and the couple raised two children, Leighton and Renee. She enjoyed her time spent in a tractor and helping Maynard on the farm.
The Minnesota Vikings and Huskers were her favorite teams and enjoyed traveling with her family to watch them play. The Husker games were hard for her to watch but she was always excited to hear they had won. Joyce enjoyed baking pies for festivals, having a large garden, and volunteering for the Orphan Grain Train and Meals on Wheels. She also loved collecting elephant collectibles and taking care of cats and dogs. Joyce was a member of the First United Methodist Church and later the First Baptist Church. Most of all, Joyce loved the time spent with her family.
She is survived by her son, Leighton (Julie) Larson of Lincoln, NE; daughter, Renee (Larry) Morrison of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Shawn (Jeanette) Morrison and Alexandria Larson; and great-grandchildren, Shawn Morrison, II and Ian Morrison. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. Reverend Caleb Lind will be officiating. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Home for Funerals on Norfolk Avenue. Memorials may be directed to the First Baptist Church, the Orphan Grain Train, or the Northeast Nebraska Animal Shelter. Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.