Joyce Wagner passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 28, 2020. Joyce was raised on the farm in Bertrand, NE. She graduated from Bertrand High School, and soon thereafter met and married Pete Wagner. Pete and Joyce were married for 57 years. They moved to Lincoln in 1959, where they owned and operated three grocery stores, enjoyed square dancing and bowling, and spending time at their lake house in Gosper County, not far from the farm.