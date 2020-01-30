January 28, 2020
Joyce Wagner passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 28, 2020. Joyce was raised on the farm in Bertrand, NE. She graduated from Bertrand High School, and soon thereafter met and married Pete Wagner. Pete and Joyce were married for 57 years. They moved to Lincoln in 1959, where they owned and operated three grocery stores, enjoyed square dancing and bowling, and spending time at their lake house in Gosper County, not far from the farm.
She is survived by her sister Cheryl May, brother Gary Biesecker, daughters Tonja Casady and Jodi Paez, four grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete, her parents LeRoy and Doris Biesecker, and her sister Betty Carlson. She looked forward to their reunion.
Visitation is on Thursday, January 30 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A Street.) The funeral is at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 31 at United Lutheran Church 5945 Fremont Street.