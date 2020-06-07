× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 4, 2020

Joyce (Versaw) Bodtke, born in Lincoln, NE and lived in Shelby, NE until she went to be with her Savior Jesus on June 4th, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Osceola, NE at the age of 75.

She leaves behind her husband of 53 years, Roger Bodtke of Shelby, NE; her children Leanne (Chuck) McCance of Chadron, NE; Tammy (John) Place of Edmond, OK; Jody (Mike) Reed of Reno, NV; and Kevin (Josie) Bodtke of Wichita, KS, along with 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and her siblings; Mike Versaw, Marty (Mary) Versaw, Luanne Versaw, Luetta Versaw and Jenna (Bill) Kempkes, all of Lincoln. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Mildred Versaw, her sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Jerry Althouse, and two grandchildren, Andrew and Lana Place.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Facebook (Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery) on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be Sunday, June 7 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, from 3-6pm. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.