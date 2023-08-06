Joyce Rosa Ross

January 17, 1932 - August 4, 2023

Joyce Rosa Ross was born on January 17, 1932, in Ransom, Kansas and died at the age of 91 years on August 4, 2023. She was the daughter of John and Carrie (Long) Yost. Following high school graduation in WaKeeney, Kansas, she attended Fort Hays State College. It was in Hays, Kansas where she met her future husband, William M. Ross. They married on January 25, 1952. They were married for 61 years before his passing in 2013.

All five children were born in Hays, Kansas. In 1969 the family moved to Lincoln, Nebraska. Joyce was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved people and was always sharing with others her love of her Lord and Savior. She enjoyed reading her Bible, teaching Sunday school, leading Bible studies and hosting international students. Joyce was a fantastic cook and enjoyed sharing food with family and friends. Through her love of travel, she visited all 50 states in the U.S as well as various countries in Europe and Israel. She loved china painting, researching family history, and tending her flower gardens.

She is survived by four daughters, Karen Standley of Lincoln; Gloria (Dan) Sterud of Northfield, MN.; Sandra (James) Anderson of Melbourne, FL.; Kathryn Ross of Reseda, CA; and one son, William (Lisa) Ross of Eagle; grandchildren, Abigail and Brian Standley, Erika Sterud, Aaron Anderson, and Greg (Bibi) Anderson, Tyler, Caleb (Corinne), and Zachary (Lindsey) Ross and Melanie and Courtney Case; great grandchildren, Nolan and Belle Standley, Jakob-Daniel Sterud, Jillian and Isaac Anderson, Emmy and Ellie Ross.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband; one granddaughter, Melissa Case; one brother; and two sisters.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 8 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 “O” Street, Lincoln. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 9 at Firth Bible Church, 101 3rd St, Firth, Nebraska. Interment will be alongside her husband at Fairview Cemetery, 8400 Adams St, Lincoln, NE.

Memorials can be made to Firth Bible Church or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Condolences at wyuka.com