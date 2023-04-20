Joyce Rae Frain

October 7, 1947 - April 18, 2023

Joyce Rae Frain, 75, of Lincoln passed away April 18, 2023. Born October 7, 1947, in Lincoln, NE to George and Clara (Hirtzel) Morgaridge.

Joyce was the maintenance supervisor at Nebraska Wesleyan University. She was a member of the Havelock United Methodist Church.

Joyce enjoyed her flowers and vegetable gardens, camping, traveling, music, and dancing. She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Family members include her husband, Ernest; daughter Sherri (Brian) Kempcke; son Cory (Connie) Krause; granddaughters Ali and Ava Kempcke; stepchildren Shawn and Shannon Frain, Tranella (Bruce) McCoy; step-grandchildren Jessie, Hannah, and Zach; numerous great grandchildren; brothers Darell, Richard, and Dale Morgaridge; special friend Deb; special cousins Barbara and June; beloved dog Bobby Jo. Preceded in death by her parents, first husband Lloyd Krause, siblings Jimmy, Shirley, Billy, Bobby, and Karen.

Funeral service: 10:30 am Saturday (4-22-23) Havelock United Methodist Church, 4140 North 60th St. Burial in Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation with family present will be from 5-7 pm Friday (4-21-23) at Havelock United Methodist Church.

Memorials to the family for future designation.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com