Joyce Marie Braun
February 23, 1945 - March 8, 2023
Joyce Marie Braun, age 78, of Lincoln, went to be with her Lord Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Joyce was born February 23, 1945 to Harold and Angela Taylor. Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 55 years Brent Braun; children, Bart (Kerri) Braun, Jennifer (Dave) Keitges; siblings, Joan Krause, Ginger (Keith) Marr, Debbie (Jerome) Pizinger, Tim Taylor; grandchildren, Lauren, Cole, Nolan Braun, Chase, Logan, Ally Keitges; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation for Joyce will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512. A rosary will be 6:30 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023. 6800 S 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512. A Mass of Christian burial will 1:30 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Blessed Sacrament, 1720 Lake St., Lincoln, NE 68502. Go to www.lincolnfh.com