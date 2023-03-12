Joyce Marie Braun, age 78, of Lincoln, went to be with her Lord Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Joyce was born February 23, 1945 to Harold and Angela Taylor. Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 55 years Brent Braun; children, Bart (Kerri) Braun, Jennifer (Dave) Keitges; siblings, Joan Krause, Ginger (Keith) Marr, Debbie (Jerome) Pizinger, Tim Taylor; grandchildren, Lauren, Cole, Nolan Braun, Chase, Logan, Ally Keitges; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.