Joyce K (Althouse) Jacobson
February 17, 1953 - June 19, 2020
Born to Lloyd & Grace (Kunz)Althouse on February 17, 1953 in Lincoln. Joyce married Rick “Jake” Jacobson August 2, 1974. She and Rick began their lives in Nebraska City. Besides being a homemaker, Joyce worked many years as secretary of the First United Methodist Church in Nebraska City. Joyce loved and treasured spending time with her children and family. She was a Lifetime member of the Nebraska City United Methodist Church and active with the Nebraska City Chamber of Commerce and the Girl Scouts of America.
Survived by husband Rick Jacobson of Nebraska, City; daughters, Lisa Kavanagh (Kevin) of Lincoln, Lora Wright (Justin) of Omaha; siblings, Wayne (Anna Hundnall) Althouse, Donna (Rex) Clements, Carl (Kathleen) Althouse; sisters in law and brothers in law, Susan (Rick) Holbert, Sharon (Lee) Wellensiek; Robert (Patti) Jacobson; many nieces and nephews.
Private family services 2:00 P.M. Tues, June 23 at the First United Methodist Church in Nebraska City. Service live streamed on Marshall Funeral Chapel's Facebook Page. Cremation. Visitation without family 1-8 P.M. Mon. at funeral home. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Condolences at www.marshallfuneral.com.
