Joyce K (Althouse) Jacobson

Born to Lloyd & Grace (Kunz)Althouse on February 17, 1953 in Lincoln. Joyce married Rick “Jake” Jacobson August 2, 1974. She and Rick began their lives in Nebraska City. Besides being a homemaker, Joyce worked many years as secretary of the First United Methodist Church in Nebraska City. Joyce loved and treasured spending time with her children and family. She was a Lifetime member of the Nebraska City United Methodist Church and active with the Nebraska City Chamber of Commerce and the Girl Scouts of America.