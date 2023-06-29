Joyce J. (Stuhr) Aupperle

March 26, 1941 - June 26, 2023

Joyce J. (Stuhr) Aupperle age 82 of Lincoln passed away June 26, 2023. She was born March 26, 1941 in York, Nebraska to Albert and Nora (Brueggemann) Stuhr.

Joyce was raised in Waco, Nebraska and moved to Lincoln in 1959. Committed to God and Her devoted faith to Missouri Synod Lutheran Churches. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, music and live entertainment.

She is preceded in death by her husband Darrell E. Aupperle, her parents and sister Vivian Young.

Survivors include her sister Shirley Heiden of Bennedict, Nebraska, daughters Renee Aupperle, Sonya and Marc Brous, Jennifer and Steven Sims and son Aaron Aupperle. 4 Grandchildren Taylor Schilling, Ashley Rising, Aiden, Derrek Sims as well as many family members and friends.

Celebration of Life open house will be held in the "Garden Room" at Wyuka Funeral Home on Friday, June 30, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers donations to Horizon Hospice and American Cancer Society.

