Joyce J. Hall
June 22, 1930 - August 30, 2020

Joyce J. Hall, 90, of Lincoln, passed away August 30, 2020. Born June 22, 1930 in rural Chester, NE to Joseph and Minnie (Dye) Duey. Joyce was retired from Lancaster County/County Extension office. She was a member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church.

Family members include her daughter Kim Hall, Lincoln; sisters Irene Austin, Bellevue and Bonnie (Clyde) Beall, Stillwater, OK; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her Parents, husband Clifton, daughter Kristi, brothers Douglas, Dale and Don Duey, sister Shirley Duey.

Family Graveside Service. No Visitation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

