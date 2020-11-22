Joyce Elaine Peters

Joyce Elaine (Carter) Peters, 86 of Lincoln passed away November 18, 2020. Born December 2, 1933 to Theresa and Samuel Carter in Lincoln. Joyce attended Havelock Elementary and Northeast High School, graduating in 1951. She married the love of her life, Francis Wesley Peters on November 29, 1952. The union took them to Germany where Francis was stationed in the Army. Together they raised five children. Joyce was Office Supervisor at the University Nebraska Registration & Records for 30 years, retiring in 2000. After retiring, she became involved with Baby's in Need. Joyce enjoyed time with her family, reading, sewing, quilting, knitting and her daily devotions.