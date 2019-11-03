March 23, 1934 - November 1, 2019
Joyce Elaine (Matt) Gibbs, 85, of Omaha died on Friday, November 1, 2019, All Saints Day, at Josie Harper Hospice Home in Omaha. Joyce was born on March 23, 1934, Boone, Iowa, to her parents, William and Mary Matt. Joyce grew up in Boone and graduated from Sacred Heart High School. Joyce went to Creighton and graduated with her nursing degree.
She found her true love, John Gibbs. They were married September 25, 1954, in Omaha. They traveled with the Army to Ft. Benning, GA. where their oldest child, David was born. They moved back to Omaha where Joyce was a nurse and the other four children Dianne, Suzanne, Donald, Gregory were born.
Joyce was the Nursing Administrator for Mercy Care Center for 25 years.
Joyce and Jack loved to travel, play cards, and attend the performing arts. Her greatest love was her family. Joyce was an active member for numerous nursing professional organizations and with the Sisters of Mercy.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Jack; her five children, Dave (Leslie) Gibbs, Dianne (John) Mackey, Sue (Barry) Scheinost, Don Gibbs, Beth Gibbs, and Greg (Lynette) Gibbs; 17 grandchildren, David John (Liz) Gibbs, Stephen Gibbs, Chris (Rachel) Gibbs; Brian (Rachael) Mackey, Daniel (Cristy) Mackey; Carla, Lauren, and Emma Gibbs; Sarah (Gibbs) (Brian) Birkby, Ben Gibbs, Abby Gibbs, Matthew (Meagan) Gibbs, John (Kerri) Gibbs, Mark Gibbs (fiancée – Jen Rew), Andrew, Nathan, and Jacob Gibbs; ten great-grandchildren, Dillon, Levi, Kynlie, Liam, Samuel, Aiden, Blake, Connor, Logan, Emma. Two brothers Tom (Janet) Matt; Jim Matt; two sisters-in-law Carol (Jerry) Dugan, Janet (Jim) Wicka.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law JoAnne (Joe) Baldus; brothers William Matt, Richard Matt, and Stephen Matt; sister-in-law Judy Matt.
Funeral services will be at 10 am on Monday, November 4th at St. Leo Catholic Church in Omaha, with internment in Calvary Cemetery at Omaha. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Sunday, November 3rd, at The West Center Chapel, followed by a rosary at 7 pm. Memorials will be designated by the family at a later date. Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., Omaha, 402-391-3900; www.heafeyheafey.com