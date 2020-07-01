Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Joyce Elaine Bowar, age 84, of Lincoln, went to be with the Lord on Friday June 26, 2020. Joyce was born August 14, 1935 to Harry and Wilma Stange.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill Bowar; and multiple relatives. Joyce is survived by her loving children, Janelle (Chuck) Larsen, John Bowar, Patrick (Melissa) Bowar, Amy (Dan) Archuleta; Siblings, Phyllis Swenson, Lois Edwards, William (Nancy) Stange, Judy (Dick) McQueen; grandchildren, Abigail Larsen, Nick Bowar, Andy Larsen, Becca Bowar, Danielle Archuleta, Adam Archuleta; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.