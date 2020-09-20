× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joyce Edwards Critchfield

July 11, 1925 – September 14, 2020

Is it possible to laugh your way to 95 years old? Yes! Joyce E.Critchfield who passed on to her next journey, did just that. Joyce was the nucleus to her loving family, “the baby whisperer” touched us all with her infectious laughter that was irresistible to kids as it was to others. She'd often say, “If you can't laugh at yourself then you have a problem.” Many will be left with unique memories of fantastic themed parties, larger than life art projects, characters that came to life in the books she read aloud or the incredible support she offered with her encouraging words. She could engage in intelligent discussions from women's rights to the latest fashion trends while playing a mean WordFeud on her iPad.

She was a beautiful woman with an incredible sense of style, who continued to rock in her leather leggings and cowboy hats. She passed on her love of musical theater, dance, art, gardening and to laugh with gusto no matter what the obstacle. An avid reader of hideous murder mysteries that were devoured nightly. Halloween was traditionally revered with handmade ghouls and outrageous costumes. Birthday parties were themed with the likes of a Grammy Fortune Teller, gypsy wagons, and crystal balls.