July 2, 2019

Joyce E. Miller, 84, of Lincoln, passed away July 2, 2019. Born in York, to Harold G. & Francina "Lula" (Cartwright) Rossiter.

Survivors include her brother, Don (Joyce) Rossiter, sister, Joan Irmer, nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends and her cat, Sammy. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jack and sister, Jeanne.

Her family would like to thank the caregivers at Caring for People, Tabitha Hospice and the staff at Sumner Place, for the care, compassion and love they showed Joyce.

No visitation, interment at a later date.

