Joyce Durand
Joyce Durand

November 18, 2020

Joyce Durand passed away peacefully on 11/18 in the company of her sister, Judy, and three sons, Dallas, Darrin, and Doug. The family matriarch and famed entertainer of The Sidetrack Band will be missed by many.

Visit facebook.com/sidetrackband.lincoln to share pictures, comments and stories. Celebration of life details will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorials in care of her family for future designation.

