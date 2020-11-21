November 18, 2020
Joyce Durand passed away peacefully on 11/18 in the company of her sister, Judy, and three sons, Dallas, Darrin, and Doug. The family matriarch and famed entertainer of The Sidetrack Band will be missed by many.
Visit facebook.com/sidetrackband.lincoln to share pictures, comments and stories. Celebration of life details will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorials in care of her family for future designation.
