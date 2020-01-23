Joyce C. Hogan
Joyce C. Hogan

Joyce C. Hogan

August 22, 1934 – January 20, 2020

Service information

Jan 23
Visitation
Thursday, January 23, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S. 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
Jan 24
Funeral Service
Friday, January 24, 2020
3:00PM
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S. 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
